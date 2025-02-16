Christians to observe hunger strike over APFRA implementation

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Members of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) will observe a hunger strike from 9 am to 5 pm on 17 February (Monday) at the Nyishi Indigenous Identity Society Nyokum ground in Borum village as part of its democratic movement against the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

Members of all the district Christian forums and units will also sit on a hunger strike in their respective districts and subdivisions on Monday.

The Christians residing in the Itanagar Capital Region and inter-denominations heads, including some Christian legislators, are expected to join the hunger strike being organised by the ACF.

Members of the Gumto Circle Christian Forum in Doimukh will sit on a hunger strike outside the office of the Papum Pare DC office in Yupia on Monday.

The ACF has a mixed series of protests after Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 – dormant until now – would soon have its rules framed and implemented in the state. In September 2024, two judges of the Gauhati High Court (Itanagar bench) ordered the state government to finalise the draft rules of the Act within six months while closing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Tambo Tamin.