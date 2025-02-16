Fire destroys 47 houses, 15 shops in Tenga

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 15 Feb: A devastating fire destroyed 47 houses and 15 shops in Tenga market in West Kameng district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at around 3 am at the vegetable market in Tenga, is yet to be ascertained. However, no casualties have been reported, though some residents sustained minor injuries, Rupa PS OC Bharat Rai informed.

Locals said that swift action by the residents and personnel of the police, the Army and the Border Roads Organisation stopped the flames from spreading further. Along with fire fighters from the Army and the BRO, fire fighters from Bomdila and Rupa rushed in to contain the blaze.

The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps provided immediate medical relief and breakfast to the fire victims. Support is also pouring in from all corners, includingthe administration, the Tenga market fraternity, and groups.

Meanwhile, a relief camp has been set up at the Upper Primary School in Tenga. The administration has provided immediate relief of Rs 5,000 to each family affected by the fire accident.

Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow visited the victims, and assured to provide all possible assistance from his end.

A similar incident had occurred in December 2022, in which assets worth lakhs of rupees were lost. In February 2024, apart from assets worth lakhs of rupees, a bakery worker had lost his life in a fire accident.