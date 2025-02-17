Guv emphasises need for data automation

TEZU, 16 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the need for automation of all data related to the schemes being implemented in Lohit district to augment analysis, monitoring, and management.

He said this while reviewing the central and state government programmes, projects, and schemes being implemented in the district, during a meeting with local MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba, and HoDs here on Sunday.

The governor, who is on a two-day tour of the district, was briefed about the progress and challenges vis-à-vis the flagship programmes.

Highlighting the potential and capability of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Parnaik said that “government officials must support the people in realising their aspirations.”

He underscored the importance of transferring technical advancements from the Krishi Vigyan Kendras, scientific laboratories, and research centres to the fields to ensure that they benefit rural communities.

Encouraging officials to connect with the agrarian community and allied sector farmers, he noted that the state’s farmers and entrepreneurs in the sector have the potential to transform the farming sector but need proper motivation and guidance.

“The progress of the rural community, especially the youths, is vital for the development of Arunachal Pradesh. When rural areas become viksit, the state will achieve ‘Viksit Arunachal,’ contributing to the collective vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said.

The DC highlighted the progress, accomplishments, initiatives, and priority areas for the development of the district.

Earlier, the governor met GBs, panchayat representatives and the public. During his interaction, he emphasised the crucial role of education in shaping the future of the state, and urged the village elders to ensure that every child completes their education without dropping out.

Citing the National Education Policy-2020, he highlighted its potential to equip students with essential skills, making them job-ready, particularly in sectors such as hydropower and infrastructure development.

Expressing concern over the rising menace of drug abuse among the youths, the governor called for collective efforts to address the issue and safeguard the younger generation from its harmful impact.

Stressing the need to strengthen the healthcare sector, he underscored the importance of cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation awareness in fostering a healthier society. As a proactive measure, he suggested forming a “hygiene and sanitation committee led by women, who could be trained and incentivised to promote better hygiene practices within their communities.”

Parnaik reaffirmed the government’s commitment to education, skill development, and public health, saying that these initiatives are essential for the state’s progress and prosperity.

The governor started his district tour with a visit to the Parshuram Kund, near Wakro. He reviewed the site which is being developed under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme of the union Tourism Ministry. (Raj Bhavan)