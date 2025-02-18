APFRA: Christians observe hunger strike

[ Indu Chukhu ]

BORUM, 17 Feb: Christians in large numbers, irrespective of denominations, gathered here in Papum Pare district on Monday and took part in a hunger strike (prayer and fasting event) to press their demand for the repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

The eight-hour fasting was initiated and organised by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF).

The ACF said that, out of 19 Christian legislators, three – Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, Bordumsa MLA Nikh Kamin and Lekang MLA Likha Soni – participated in the event. All of them are non-BJP legislators. A source informed that the BJP MLAs were briefed in advance to refrain from attending the hunger strike.

Tatung, who was present in the second half of the hunger strike, said, “We are not against anyone but in support of the Constitution. This fight is not against any religion but a fight for our own right.”

“It is only through peace that the government can properly function and lead the state to development,” he added.

Responding to allegations that Christians convert people through threats, Tatung said that “India has a population of one billion 40 lakhs, out of which Christians have a population of two percent. There is no question of threatening.

“Forget about threatening people; we ourselves are living in fear,” he said.

“It is alleged that we spend money to convert people. However, we have not converted for money but out of our own choice,” Tatung said.

ACF secretary-general James Techi Tara said that the Act calls for converts to get permission from deputy commissioners. “Why should one go to the deputy commissioners? Religion is a matter of personal choice,” he said.

“It is easy to take census every 10 years, so it’s not necessary to go to the administrative office to inform about one’s conversion,” Tara said, and added that “we are not going to adhere to whatever new rules come with the Act.”

He informed that the ACF is going to gherao the Legislative Assembly during the upcoming Assembly session on 6 March.

Stressing that the ACF is clear in its demand for the repeal of the APFRA, Tara said that the meeting with the home minister on 21 February also may not solve the issue. “It’s hardly of any use,” he said.

ACF president Tarh Miri said that the APFRA is against Christians and against Article 25 of the Constitution. “Despite the ACF’s memorandum to the state government to repeal the Act, there has been no response, and therefore we decided to stage a hunger strike throughout the state,” he said.

Under the banner of the ACF, several churches staged hunger strikes outside the offices of the deputy commissioners of the districts. According to the ACF, more than 5,000 delegates gathered at the Borum ground on Monday.

According to the 2011 census, Arunachal Pradesh has 30.26% Christian population, followed by 29.04% Hindu population, 26.20% followers of indigenous religions, 11.77% Buddhists, and 1.95% Muslims.

On 29 September, 2022, IFSCAP president Katung Wahge and IFSCAP general secretary Tambo Tamin had written to the chief secretary, seeking early implementation of the APFRA, and had requested that notification of draft rules under Section 8 of the APFRA, 1978 be issued. They had sent a similar letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In September 2024, two judges of the Gauhati High Court (Itanagar permanent bench) ordered the state government to finalise the draft rules of the Act within six months, while closing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Tambo Tamin.