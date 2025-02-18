Contractual drivers, DEOs announce pen-, tool-down strike

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: The contractual drivers and data entry operators (DEO) of the Accounts and Treasuries Directorate have announced a five-day pen- and tool-down strike, starting from 20 February, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

These staffers, some of whom have been working as contractual staffers in the department going back to 2004, claimed that despite Cabinet approval for regularisation of their jobs, the government has not done it till now.

In August 2018 the state Cabinet approved the creation of 72 posts, including for 56 LDC-cum-computer operators and 16 drivers in the Accounts and Treasuries Directorate. “The 72 posts were created for us to be regularised before the enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Act, 2018. Furthermore, the proposal for a one-time relaxation to regularise our jobs was approved by the Administrative Reforms Department (vide No 32, dated 21/02/2020). The law department had its UO No 212, dated 27/02/2022, advised the preparation of Cabinet notes and to place them before the Cabinet to take appropriate decisions. The Cabinet note was duly prepared, but the process was not proceeding due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020,” informed a contractual staffer.

Since then they have submitted eight representations to the authorities concerned, requesting regularisation, but the situation remains the same. “In response to our last representation, we were informed that Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Chowna Mein had proposed to table the Cabinet notes for discussion. However, despite the passing of two Cabinet meetings, our issue has not been addressed or tabled for decision-making,” he added.

The contractual employees have written to the DCM to intervene.

“We trust that the government will recognise the importance of our contribution and take prompt action to resolve this matter. We hope for a positive and immediate response to prevent further disruption,” they added.