Reorientation training on NPHCE held

TAWANG, 17 Feb: The NCD cell for the National Programme for Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE) under the Tawang District Health Society conducted a reorientation training programme for specialists, medical officers, nursing officers, health & wellness officers, and physiotherapists at KDS District Hospital here on Monday.

The training programme was aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals regarding elderly care under the NPHCE.

NPHCE District Programme Officer Dr Sangey Thinley provided an overview of the programme’s operational guidelines. He emphasised the vision of the NPHCE, which focuses on providing accessible, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare services to the ageing population. He also highlighted the importance of promoting active and healthy ageing through community-based primary healthcare approaches, including domiciliary visits to prevent frailty, morbidity, and mortality among the elderly.

A presentation on common old-age diseases was delivered by MD (Medicine) Dr Tenzin Gyaltsen, who served as the resource person of the trainingprogramme. His session covered identification, management, and preventive aspects of geriatric health conditions.

Adding to the discussion, Medical Superintendent Dr Tenzin Kunga emphasised the importance of early assessment and timely referral of elderly patients. He urged all healthcare professionals to strengthen geriatric healthcare services, ensuring that elderly individuals receive the necessary medical attention for a healthier and more active life.

The training concluded with an interactive session, during which the participants engaged in discussions on improving geriatric healthcare delivery at the grassroots level. (DIPRO)