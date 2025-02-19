Arunachali students assaulted in racial attack in Delhi

[ Bengia Ajum ]

DELHI, 18 Feb: Two Arunachali students, identified as Nabam Barka and Tadam Debom, were assaulted here on late Monday night by locals after an argument broke out among them. Both are students of Dyal Singh College under the Delhi University.

As per reports, the students were on their way to drop off their friends when an argument broke out after the locals passed racial slurs at them. The Arunachali students protested the racial comment and soon a heated argument started, leading to the physical altercation.

The locals ganged up and attacked the students. The duo sustained injuries and were later taken to a hospital. The Delhi Police were informed and later medical tests,including a CT scan, were done on the injured students.

One of the victims, Barka, posted a video on social media,in which he shared that he had been hit on the head, due to which bleeding started. He also appealed to the Arunachal Pradesh government to intervene.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Students Union of Delhi (ASUD) has taken up the matter with the special police unit for the north-eastern region under the Delhi Police, and is helping the victims in preparing legal cases. The ASUD urged people not to spread misinformation about the incident, so that the situation does not escalate.