Guv reviews security scenario in TCL

KHONSA, 18 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik reviewed the security scenario in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts with the security agencies here in Tirap district on Monday.

Highlighting the strategic importance of border security, he said that every possible measure must be taken to safeguard the nation’s interests and ensure the wellbeing of those residing in border areas. He asserted that no external interference will be tolerated.

The governor reaffirmed the commitment to protecting citizens from outside influence and intimidation, warning antinational elements of severe consequences. He also urged the security forces to strengthen ties with the villagers in remote border areas and extend support for their essential needs through Sadbhavana projects, fostering trust and cooperation.

DGP Anand Mohan, IGP (TCL) PN Khrimey, 25 SectorAssam Rifles Commander Brig Sarabjeet Singh, Tirap DC Techu Aran, the SPs of the three districts, and representatives of the Border Roads Organisation, Central Reserve Police Forces and Assam Rifles participated in the meeting.

Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho delivered a presentation on the security in the TCL region. (Raj Bhavan)