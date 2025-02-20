JNC offers certificate course on sales management

PASIGHAT, 19 Feb: Jawaharlal Nehru College successfully launched its sales management course on Wednesday. The course aims to equip students with practical sales techniques and industry-relevant knowledge, preparing them for successful careers in sales and marketing.

The inaugural event, held at the college, was attended by Dr. S.K. Sinha, IQAC coordinator Dr. D.P. Panda, program pioneer Dr. Manjung Mossang, associate prof. Agin Taboh, Dr. Minam Yomso, program coordinator, Dr. Liha Mena, co-coordinator, Ng Rasami Thamoung, and aspiring students eager to enhance their sales and marketing skills.