Training prog on advanced production tech

BASAR, 21 Feb: Forty farmers from Nyigam and Gori villages participated in a three-day training programme on ‘Advanced production technologies and quality seed management for field and horticulture crops’, organised by the ICAR’s research complex here in Leparada district from 19-21 February under the AICRP Seed project.

The programme was aimed at promoting and optimising production of organic quality seeds of field and horticultural crops in tribal areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the programme, senior veterinary and parasitology scientist Dr Joken Bam briefed the farmers on the importance of the training programme, while horticulture scientist Dr T Angami spoke on “quality planting material production in orange, and seed production techniques in king chilli,” the research complex informed in a release.

West Siang KVK scientist Dr Rita Nongthombam apprised the participants of “participatory seed production on rice, rapeseed and pea,” and plant pathology senior scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh highlighted integrated disease management in major seed crops. He also spoke about oyster mushroom spawn production, the release stated.

Dr Rajesh Khan, Dr Valenta Kangjam, Karge Basar, Nyamo Dirchi, Mikar Nyodu, and Lachi Drema delivered technical briefings on various topics related to seed production.

The farmers were later provided with kharif season seeds and water cans.