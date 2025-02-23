DPGC awarded Grade B by NAAC

KAMKI, 22 Feb: Donyi-Polo Govt College (DPGC) here in West Siang district has been accredited with a 2.22 CGPA on a seven-point scale and awarded Grade B by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The grade is valid until 20 February, 2030.

With this accreditation, DPGC has completed the third cycle of NAAC assessment. The college had previously undergone NAAC accreditation twice, first in 2006, and then in 2014.

Earlier, a three-member NAAC team led by its Chairperson Dr Seetharama Rao Kusumba, visited the college on 10 and 11 February. During the assessment, the team evaluated the college’s infrastructure, academic programmes, research activities, institutional best practices and various other parameters.

The team also a conducted thorough peer reviews and campus visits, and received feedback from various stakeholders, ensuring an all-encompassing assessment of the college’s capabilities.

DPGC Principal Dr Gindu Borang congratulated the college’s staff, faculty members, students, alumni, parents, and the Kamki village community for their collective efforts towards the achievement. Dr Borang said that “accreditation serves as motivation to further enhance academic programmes, student support services, and research initiatives.”

The DPGC NAAC Committee, headed by Dr Tunge Lollen as coordinator, with Sange Tsering as deputy coordinator, was crucial in the successful completion of the accreditation and assessment process.