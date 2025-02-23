Every village in Arunachal will have mobile network: BSNL

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: The state-owned telecommunications company, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has said that every village in Arunachal Pradesh will be connected through mobile network once its 4G saturation project is completed in June this year.

This was stated by the BSNL’s Arunachal Pradesh Business Area General Manager Saket Kr Verma during a Telecom Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting here on 19 February.

“After completion of the 4G saturation project, which is due on 30 June, all the network related issues will be resolved and every village in Arunachal Pradesh will be connected by mobile network,” he said.

Verma, who is also the member secretary of the TAC, highlighted the ongoing 4G saturation projects, including in BOP areas, the state government’s various telecom projects, other developmental works of the BSNL in Arunachal, and the challenges faced in carrying out these activities.

Member of Parliament Tapir Gao, who chaired the meeting, underscored the importance of improving telecommunication in the border areas, saying that it very vital in terms of national security. Gao urged the Indian Army, the ITBP and other paramilitary forces and the government departments to extend support to the BSNL in bringing those areas under its network. He said that there about 36 inaccessible sites along the Indo-Tibetan border.

The MP assured to provide necessary support to provide electricity connection to all the necessary BTS sites.

ITBP DIG Angad Prasad Yadav urged the authority to bring all the border outposts (BOP) under the BSNL network, stating that in the absence of proper network they have been facing a lot of problem in maintaining communication with their headquarters as well as with their families.

The BSNL’s Bharatnet, NE-2 Circle Principal General Manager Dilip Siram highlighted the activities carried out under the Bharatnet Project.

All the TAC members raised network issues in their respective areas and suggested to the BSNL to take necessary measures for improvement.

The meeting was attended also by TAC members Nabam Vijay, Nabam Taping, Techi Nyajung and Yowa Tajam.