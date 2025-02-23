GoAP keen on developing small hydro projects: DCM

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister and Power & Hydropower Minister Chowna Mein told small hydropower project developers that the state government is keen on developing small hydropower projects.

During a meeting with small hydropower project developers of the state here on Saturday, Mein also assured to provide full support to the developers in overcoming challenges and solving local issues.

However, he urged the developers to expedite their works and demonstrate their commitment to on-time commissioning of the projects.

Hydropower Commissioner Sonam Chombay informed that “cumulative allocated capacity in 35 alive small hydropower projects is 570.75 mw, which will bring in a total estimated investment of Rs 7,000 crores in the state and generate employment for 7,500 local youths.”

These projects, after completion, will earn revenue in terms of free power @ Rs 58.25 crore/year after commissioning.

The DCM felicitated two power developers for on-time commissioning of their projects: Andhra Pradesh-based Devi Energies Pvt Ltd for the 24 mw Dikshi HEP in West Kameng district, and Telangana-based Raajratna Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd for the 7.5 mw Khangtang HEP in Tawang.

Among others, Power Secretary RK Sharma, Additional PCCF D Dalai, Hydropower Chief Engineer Atek Miyu, T&D Chief Engineer TK Tara, LM Director Mamta Riba, and 19 power developers attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)