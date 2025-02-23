Rare northern pintail sighted in Tawang

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 22 Feb: Nature enthusiast Jambey Dondu sighted a raft of rare northern pintail (Anas acuta) at an altitude of 13,500 ft in Tawang for the first time in Tawang district.

Dondu, a keen nature enthusiast who has been pursuing his passion for nature, flora and fauna in the high-altitude regions of Tawang said, “I was visiting one of the high-altitude areas, where unexpectedly I found a raft of northern pintail ducks, at least 25.”

“These birds were never seen in such a high altitude region before. They generally prefer lowlands to escape the harsh winters, and spotting them at such a height is a wonderful experience,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on his social media page commended the sighting, stating, “A rare sight in Tawang! The northern pintail has been spotted at an astonishing altitude of 13,500 ft in Tawang! A graceful migratory bird, rarely seen at such heights, adding to the region’s rich biodiversity. Nature continues to amaze!”

Besides this, Bukhey Rai, a birdwatcher guide, also claimed to have spotted a pair of northern pintail ducks flying over Sela in the second week of this month.

The northern pintail, a large duck species, originally breeds across northern regions of Europe, Asia, Russia, Central Asia, Mongolia, China, Japan, Alaska, Canada and North America. Escaping the harsh winters, these birds migrate towards the south,which includes northern Africa, the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and the USA, for seasonal wintering in wetlands, lakes and ponds, coastal areas, and flooded agricultural lands.