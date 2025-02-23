Education is the most powerful tool to shape society: Sona

APUFest-2025 underway

PASIGHAT, 22 Feb: Education Minister PD Sona inaugurated the second edition of the Arunachal Pradesh University Festival (APUFest) at Hill Top here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The three-day event will showcase creativity and cultural and sporting fiesta.

Addressing the gathering, Sona said, “Education is the most powerful tool to shape the society, the country and the world,” and informed that “the state government is rolling out a master plan for revamping and transforming the education sector in a time-bound manner, with special focus on elementary and primary education.”

Grooming the future generation to excel in higher education will be possible only by imparting quality, holistic and value-based education at the primary and elementary levels, the minister said.

“These efforts will be reflected in the upcoming state budget under Mission Shikshit,” he added.

“We are preparing a new innovative project for public libraries to inculcate the reading habit among the young generation and engage their free hours through various recreational activities, and the proposed libraries will have activity, cultural, music and café provisions,” Sona further informed.

Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi in his speech spoke on the fast growth of the state in all sectors, and sought support from the people to the state government’s developmental initiatives.

Earlier, Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang in his speech thanked the state government for providing fund for infrastructural development of the JNC and the APU,with special reference to the 200-bedded hostels (a 100-bedded girls’ hostel and a 100-bedded boys’hostel) at the APU, and requested the minister to take steps to create additional faculty posts for various departments of the APU, adding that “education hub Pasighat may be provided with one more additional college to meet up the growing number of students.”

APU Vice-Chancellor Tomo Riba apprised the gathering of the efforts to create a pool of quality human resource, and of the efforts to make the APU an institute of eminence in the country.

Earlier, APU Registrar Narmi Darang presented a report highlighting the academic, research, cultural, and other activities of the nascent university.

APUSU president Kabang Tamut highlighted the facets of the APUFest, and submitted a memorandum to the minister.

DC Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, JNC Principal Tasi Taloh, Controller of Exam M Tayeng, faculty members,non-teaching staffers, public leaders, students, and cultural teams, among others, joined the festival’s inaugural function. (DIPRO)