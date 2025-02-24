ICAR introduces quinoa as superfood crop in Arunachal

BASAR, 23 Feb: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), through the All India Coordinated Research Network on Potential Crops (AICRN-PC), Basar, has introduced quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa), a globally recognised superfood, in Arunachal Pradesh to promote nutritional security and crop diversification among tribal farmers.

As part of the initiative, the AICRN-PC organised a field visit for 25 tribal farmers to observe the ongoing trials of quinoa cultivation. Speaking on the occasion, principal investigator Dr Raghuveer Singh highlighted quinoa’s unique nutritional profile, which includes all nine essential amino acids, high-quality protein, dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

“Quinoa is more than just a crop; it offers an opportunity for better nutrition, sustainable farming, and diversified income sources,” said Dr Singh.

He further explained quinoa’s adaptability to Arunachal’s agro-climatic conditions, particularly its tolerance to drought and poor soils, making it suitable for the region’s diverse landscapes.

Dr Singh also outlined integrated pest management practices for quinoa cultivation, promoting eco-friendly farming methods to ensure sustainable production.

The introduction of quinoa aligns with the government policies aimed at enhancing food security and promoting potential crops in tribal regions. It also offers a sustainable alternative for farmers facing challenges due to changing climatic conditions and limited agricultural resources.