Awareness prog on POCSO Act, cyber safety

TAWANG, 23 Feb: An awareness programme on the POCSO Act, cyber safety and security, and self-defence was organised at the JNV here on Sunday.

The programme, conducted by Tawang PS OC Inspector N Angu and her team, was aimed at equipping the students with essential knowledge and practical skills for their safety and wellbeing.

Addressing the students, JNV Principal ML Meena highlighted the importance of awareness about personal safety, legal rights, and self-defence skills.

Angu conducted a session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, educating students about their rights, legal protections, and the importance of reporting abuse. She emphasised the need for awareness and proactive measures to ensure a safe environment for children.

Sub-inspector A Mimi addressed the growing concern over cybersecurity, including online safety, cyberbullying, and protecting personal information. He provided tips on responsible internet usage and safeguarding digital footprints.

The session concluded with a self-defence demonstration by ASI Sangey Tsering, during which students actively participated in learning fundamental self-defence techniques. (DIPRO)