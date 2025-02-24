KVK distributes goats, livestock medicine kits

KAHO, 23 Feb: The Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) distributed 100 goats, along with livestock medicine kits to 25 beneficiaries during a two-day training and input distribution programme it organised at Kaho village recently.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal explained the basics of goatery management, especially during winter and acute cold conditions, while agronomist Naveen Khoisnam encouraged the farmers to adopt the IFS model to improve the income and return from agriculture land.

Soil and water conservation engineer Ugarsain apprised the farmers of water conservation practices in livestock farming.

The gram chairpersons of Kaho, Kibithoo and Mushai villages also spoke.