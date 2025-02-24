Workshop on mastering product marketing

NIRJULI, 23 Feb: The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of the NERIST organised a workshop on ‘Mastering product-market fit for startups’ here on Saturday.

The session was led by Dr Shiv Sharma, co-founder of Tan90 Thermal Solutions Pvt Ltd, who delivered a comprehensive lecture on “the startup journey from ideation to monetisation.” He also highlighted various government resources available to support startups at different stages.

Addressing the participants, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S emphasised the importance of fostering an innovation-driven startup ecosystem at the NERIST to contribute to national development.

NERIST R&D Dean Prof MB Sharma, ICC President Prof N Marchang, and IIC Vice President Prof Aditi Bhadra, along with other IIC members attended the workshop.