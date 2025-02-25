Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the power & hydropower minister, has said that the state government is keen on developing small hydropower projects. This was shared during a meeting with small hydropower project developers in the state. He committed the state’s support to them in overcoming challenges and resolving local issues to expedite their work and ensure on-time commissioning of the projects.

According to figures shared in an official statement, the “cumulative allocated capacity in 35 active small hydropower projects is 570.75 mw, which will bring in a total estimated investment of Rs 7,000 crores in the state. These projects will generate employment for 7,500 local youths and yield revenue from free power at Rs 58.25 crores per year after commissioning.”

So far, the focus has been on mega hydropower projects in all the basins of the state – Siang, Subansiri, Kameng,

Tawang, and Dibang – where such projects are planned and construction has begun. While Dibang and Subansiri have ongoing projects, and Kameng is almost complete, amounting to thousands of mw, Tawang and Siang have yet to take off due to protests from local communities.

As the state looks toward smaller projects, it is important to remember that while resources should be explored, it must not come at the cost of the environment or the displacement of local communities. While the expected revenues and employment opportunities are promising and attractive, it is crucial to consider that rivers and land are intricately linked to these communities. There is always a fear of displacement and irreversible environmental damage, both upstream and downstream. Therefore, the state must proceed cautiously, ensuring that environmental protection and the wellbeing of communities are prioritised. Before embarking on any project, a thorough study must be conducted. In the case of hydropower, an all-seasons study is essential – something that has not been done in the state so far, leading to devastating consequences, as seen in the completed Ranganadi and Pare hydropower projects.