Training of ITI instructors in pedagogy

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Twenty-two instructors, including six women instructors, from various ITIs of the state are participating in a five-day training of trainers programme on pedagogy, which was inaugurated by Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Minister Nyato Dukam here on Monday.

The training programme is being organised by the SDE Department, in collaboration with the Central Staff Training and Research Institute (CSTARI), Kolkata.

The minister in his address emphasised the importance of pedagogy and modernising teaching methods to meet industry demands, especially catering to the ITI trainees of Arunachal Pradesh.

He highlighted the increasing need for skills in emerging technologies, and advocated promoting a robust skilling ecosystem, entrepreneurship, and employment generation.

The minister commended the CSTARI for providing relevant training to enhance the employability of ITI instructors.

“ITI instructors should motivate their trainees to seek self-employment in their specialised trades and not be dependent on government jobs,” Dukam said.

SDE Commissioner Saugat Biswas in his address stressed the significance of the programme, highlighting the CSTARI’s “pivotal role in transforming traditional skilling techniques into contemporary methods.” He said that “the CSTARI’s comprehensive training programmes and state-of-the-art facilities ensure that instructors are well-equipped to meet industry demands.”

He said that new-age skills are gaining traction not only in India but also globally, and pointed out that “an important takeaway of this programme is that it would enable each instructor to make informed decisions about further training and ultimately shape their careers as well as those of their trainees.”

Instructors were sent to the CSTARI, Kolkata, for undergoing employability skill training, and group instructors were trained at the Organizational Managing Training Institute. Additionally, 31 instructors were sent to NSTI, Howrah to undergo domain specific training, the SDE Department informed in a release.

The inaugural event was attended by Joint Director Nenkar Lailang, Deputy Director KV Lincon, Assistant Director Jumbom Riba, institutional development expert Suman Shukla, and industry and placement expert Vivek Raturi, it said.