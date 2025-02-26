Expedite registration of school lands: Longding DC

LONGDING, 25 Feb: Longding Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak on Tuesday directed the BEOs concerned and the heads of schools to expedite opening of students’ bank accounts and registration of school land within the summer vacation.

He said that the state government is serious about opening of beneficiary accounts of students, right from Class 1, for proper implementation of the beneficiary scheme, and is also seriously viewing the non-registration of school land “which was the main topic of discussion during the DC’s conference.”

The DC was addressing a coordination meeting with all principals, headmasters of secondary schools, block education officers, and head teachers of UPS and primary schools of Longding district at the circuit house here in order to review the follow up activities of the DC’s conclave held on 16 and 17 January.

The DC expressed optimism that everyone would carry out their responsibilities and

overcome all the hurdles for proper implementation of all the schemes under education department in the days to come.

DDSE Jongge Yirang invited suggestions from all the participants for overcoming the problem in opening of back accounts of students and registration of school lands.

All the principals, BEOs and headmasters spoke on the problems at the ground level and said they would extend cooperation for proper implementation of all the programmes at the ground level. (DIPRO)