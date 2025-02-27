Dibang T20 Cricket Tournament starts

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 26 Feb: The first edition of the Dibang T20 Cricket Tournament commenced at the Kera Aa Jubilee Ground here on Wednesday.

Fifteen teams, including two from Lohit, are participating in the tournament, which is being organized by the Lower Dibang Valley District Cricket Association (LDVDCA).

The opening match was played between United Umbrey and CJMCC. CJMCC won by 8 wickets in 17.1 overs.

State BJYM VP Gunu Linggi

attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest and announced that he would sponsor the Rs. 50,000 first prize money. “Cricket is gaining popularity in the district,” he said, while also appreciating the efforts made by the DCA in promoting the sport.

DSO Roy Mihu also attended the ceremony.

The finals will be played on 15 March.