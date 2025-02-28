Int’l conference on Indian linguistic tradition and indigenous knowledge system begins

SHILLONG, 27 Feb: An international conference on ‘Indian Linguistic Tradition and Indigenous Knowledge System’, being jointly organised by the North-Eastern Hill University, the Indian Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language, New Delhi, the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies, Arunachal Pradesh, and the CSSR, Northeastern regional centre, Shillong, commenced here in Meghalaya on Thursday.

The three-day conference, which was inaugurated by Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies director Dr Gurmet Dorjey, aims to celebrate and explore the rich linguistic diversity and indigenous knowledge systems of India, bringing together scholars, researchers and practitioners from various fields to discuss key issues, share research findings and promote dialogue on topics related to language, culture and traditional knowledge.

During the conference, there will be expert panel discussions and workshops wherein renowned linguists, anthropologists and cultural scholars will lead discussions and workshops on pressing issues related to linguistic traditions and indigenous knowledge systems.

The participants will also get the opportunity to present their research papers and findings, while scholars, educators and practitioners will get the opportunity to collaborate in research and education.