IFCSAP L/Siang unit organises rally

LIKABALI, 27 Feb: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh’ (IFCSAP) Lower Siang district unit, under the leadership of its president Tayom Mara, organised a peaceful rally here on Thursday.

The event witnessed participation of community members and cultural enthusiasts, all united in their commitment to preserving the indigenous traditions and heritage of the region.

Addressing the gathering, Mara reaffirmed that the IFCSAP is not against any religion, and emphasised that the organisation’s primary mission is to safeguard and promote the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous communities,

“which is fast eroding and is on the brink of extinction if not properly taken care of by the present generation.”

“Our culture is our identity, and it is our collective responsibility to protect and pass it on to future generations. This movement is solely about cultural preservation and has no opposition to any religious beliefs,” said Mara.

The IFCSAP Lower Siang unit called upon all stakeholders, including the government and the public, to support initiatives that preserve the state’s unique cultural heritage. (DIPRO)