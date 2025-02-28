Army provides medical equipment to CHC

JANG, 27 Feb: The Indian Army under its Operation Sadbhavana handed over essential medical equipment to the community health centre (CHC) here in Tawang district on Thursday, on the eve of Losar festival, reinforcing the Army’s dedication to uplifting the border communities of Arunachal Pradesh by enhancing healthcare infrastructure and providing better emergency care, diagnostics, and treatment facilities.

Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, who was present at the handover ceremony, expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for its support in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the border region.

The ADC acknowledged the Army’s continuous efforts in fostering goodwill and unity, emphasising the critical role such assistance plays in enhancing emergency medical services for the local residents and neighbouring villages. (DIPRO)