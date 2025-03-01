Adhere to rules

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has issued a stern warning after several schools were fined for operating without proper registration across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) recently. A total of 35 schools in the ICR were issued show-cause notices and served a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each for running without proper registration.

While issuing the warning and imposing the fines, the APSCPCR expressed deep concern over the mushrooming of unregulated schools, which lack adequate infrastructure and fail to adhere to guidelines, thus compromising the quality of education and the safety of children. It stressed that caution should be exercised when registering new schools to avoid placing them in unsuitable locations, such as near wine shops, in unsafe areas, or adjacent to already existing schools.

This warning should be heeded by the relevant authorities. Many private schools have opened across the state to cater to the growing demand for quality education, which the government sometimes struggles to provide due to a lack of facilities. At the very least, the government should ensure that these schools are properly monitored to guarantee adherence to regulations. Strict guidelines must be enforced in all schools.