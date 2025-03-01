Seva Aapke Dwar camp held; guardian min takes stock of development

DAPORIJO, 28 Feb: Various government departments provided services to the people during a Seva Aapke Dwar camp organised here by the Upper Subansiri district administration on Friday.

As part of the programme, Upper Subansiri Guardian Minister Balo Raja, along with IPR&P Minister Nyato Dukam and Upper Subansiri Mentor Secretary Nyali Ete held a review meeting with HoDs and took stock of the status of the ongoing projects in the district.

The guardian minister said that “every government functionary must be proactive and should not depend on elected representatives or the government while achieving and framing programmes and policies.”

Dukam in his address said that “technical loopholes are seen on the part of the engineering departments,” and added that this must not happen during the implementation of projects.

“Engineering wings must properly survey and vetminutely while preparing DPR/estimates to avoid technical loopholes in the future,” he said.

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, Nacho MLA Nakap Nalo, Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui, the mentor secretary, and DC Tasso Gamgo also spoke. (DIPRO)