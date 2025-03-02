DC-level inter-dist meet resolves to minimise forest officials’ entry into Arunachal territory

TINSUKIA, 1 Mar: An inter-district deputy commissioner-level meet between the deputy commissioners of Changlang district (Arunachal Pradesh) and Tinsukia district (Assam) convened here on Friday resolved to minimise incidents of entry of Assam forest officials into Arunachal’s territory.

The resolution was made following the recent incident involving forest officials from Lekhapani range of Assam who had entered into Jopakan and Hachengkan villages in Namtok circle of Changlang district in Arunachal on 26 February to conduct ‘geotagging,’ reportedly for the demarcation of boundary between the two states.

The meeting, chaired by Changlang DC Vishal Sah, focused on key concerns, including boundary disputes, illegal mining, infrastructure development and power agreements between the two states.

Tirap Changlang Longding Peoples Forum (TCLPF) president N Changmi, All Changlang Border Student Union president Gankhum Ronrang, the Jairampur ADC and the Jairampur DFO represented Changlang district during the discussions.

The meeting also addressed the issue of damage to local agricultural and horticultural crops, emphasising the need for preventive measures.

It was also informed during the meeting that the Margherita-Changlang road project has been sanctioned and that construction will commence soon.

Additionally, both district superintendents of police vowed to work together in a more coordinated manner to combat the rising drug menace in the region.

Officials from both sides also agreed to enforce stricter measures to curb illegal mining activities affecting both districts.

Further, there was discussion on power purchase agreement, agriculture procurement, and joint tourism promotion at the meeting.