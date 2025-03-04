ACF to go ahead with movement on 6 March

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) will go ahead with its democratic movement on 6 March to push its demand for the repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, its secretary-general James Techi Tara said.

The ACF has sought permission from the Itanagar Capital Region district administration to stage a dharna at the tennis court here, and is awaiting approval.

Tara said that the ACF is opposed to the APFRA and is not against any religious organisation.

“We are placing our demand before the government, and it has nothing to do with organisations,” he said, speaking to this daily.

On last Saturday’s march organised by the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFSCAP), Tara said, “We have nothing to comment over their rally, but it is important to note that we are a part of the indigenous people and have every right to put our demands.”

“The government is saying that it has framed the rules and has submitted them to the law department for scrutiny.”

The ACF questioned what the need is for implementing the Act, which had been lying dormant for the past 46 years.

“In the judgement, nowhere is it written that the APFRA should be implemented, and the IFCSAP should refrain from saying that the government is liable to face contempt of court,” Tara said.

He further said that nowhere is it written in the court paper that the APFRA is meant for the preservation of cultures and traditions.

“If it is mentioned, the ACF will discontinue its movement demanding the repeal of the Act,” Tara said.

He added that the Act is divisive in nature as it protects only religions like Vaishnavism, Buddhism, and Donyi-Poloism.

He also questioned why Rangfraism and animism have not been included in the Act.

“The Act segregates us in three divisions: Christians, non-Christians and Donyi-Poloism,” he said.

He said that “the Supreme Court judgement of 2017 says that religion is one’s own private matter. We live here in India and we should have equal rights to our fundamental rights.”

On Monday, ACF delegates met Home Minister Mama Natung “and the discussion was positive,” the ACF said. It, however, refused to provide further details of the meeting.