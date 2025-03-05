A proposal for town beautification

[ Tom Simai ]

BORDUMSA, 4 Mar: In a bid to enhance Bordumsa town’s aesthetic appeal and environmental sustainability, members of the Clean Bordumsa Green Bordumsa Society, led by Ghansyam Longkho, submitted a beautification and development proposal to Bordumsa ADC Suraj Gurung here in Changlang district on Tuesday.

The proposal outlines initiatives such as tree plantation, waste management improvement, and the development of public spaces to promote a cleaner and greener Bordumsa. The society members emphasised the need for community participation and administrative support to transform the town into a model of cleanliness and environmental consciousness.

Beyond improving the town’s appearance, the initiative is expected to boost commercial activities, generate employment opportunities, and create tourism prospects for villages around Bordumsa township.

The ADC assured the team of due consideration, highlighting the administration’s commitment to sustainable urban development.