AAPWU demands cancellation of order for relieving casual workers

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Reacting to an order issued on 28 February by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta regarding relieving contingency/casual workers who attain 60 years of age, the All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) on Tuesday demanded that either the order be cancelled or Rs 15 lakhs be transferred to the workers who will be relieved.

In case the government is unable to meet either demand, it should provide jobs in lieu to the relieved the workers, it said.

The AAPWU announced that it would launch a tools-down strike throughout the state from 25-26 March if the government fails to meet its demand.

Serving an ultimatum of 15 days, the union said it would stage a protest rally at the tennis court here on 19 March, and that similar rallies will be staged in other districts, as well, if its demand is not met.

Addressing mediapersons at the Arunachal Press Club here, AAPWU vice president Tadar Cheku further said that several memorandums have been submitted to the state government earlier, demanding enhancement of wages of both skilled and unskilled workers in view of the rising prices in the markets.

“A fresh memorandum, was submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, seeking cancellation of Order No AR-33/4/2025-SECT-1AR(E-221931/72, of 28 February,” the AAPWU said.

The order stated that every contingency (skilled and unskilled) worker “shall be relieved from service on the afternoon of the last day of the month on attaining the age of 60,” citing an order from the governor.

The AAPWU also demanded “creation of C-I and C-II posts according to the number of casual/contingency staff above 15 years of service working under various departments,” among other demands.