Cabinet approves horti-agri and tourism policies

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved three major policies to enhance the state’s horticulture, agriculture, and tourism sectors. These include the Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Policy 2025-35, the New Agriculture Policy – Arunachal Pradesh 2025-35, and the Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2025-30.

Education minister P.D. Sona stated that these policies incorporate modern interventions, strategic roadmaps, and substantial budgetary support to drive growth.

“These policies are aimed at addressing sector-specific challenges while leveraging the state’s vast potential for growth and development,” Sona said while addressing a press briefing at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Policy focuses on increasing productivity, promoting climate-resilient practices, and improving infrastructure. Key initiatives include the Arunachal Kiwi Mission, aimed at boosting kiwi production, and the Arunachal Spice Mission, which seeks to expand high-value spice cultivation, such as large cardamom, black pepper, Sichuan pepper, star anise, turmeric, and ginger. The Arunachal Medicinal & Aromatic Plants (MAP) Mission will promote large-scale cultivation of medicinal plants for AYUSH-based industries while ensuring biodiversity conservation.

“The policy also emphasizes empowering women and young farmers, promoting sustainable and climate-resilient horticulture, and discouraging excessive chemical use in farming,” Sona said.

The New Agriculture Policy – Arunachal Pradesh introduces updated strategies to enhance productivity, promote mechanized farming, and ensure sustainability. It aims to expand agricultural land through land terracing and convert jhum cultivation into permanent farming. Efforts will be made to improve irrigation, water harvesting, and conservation. Farmers will receive certified seeds, adopt multi-cropping techniques, and integrate modern farming methods.

“Crop diversification will be encouraged to transition from traditional low-value crops to high-value varieties,” Sona stated. “Mechanization of farming will help reduce labor-intensive agricultural practices, and entrepreneurship in contract farming and agri-startups will be promoted among the youth,” he added.

The policy also focuses on infrastructure development, including storage facilities and collection centers, and integrates research and development initiatives. “We are also looking at the adoption of the latest technologies, such as AI and drone usage in agriculture,” Sona added.

The Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Policy aims to position the state as a premier tourism destination through infrastructure development, niche tourism promotion, and sustainable tourism practices. The policy emphasizes strengthening road networks, developing eco-friendly accommodations, and expanding digital tourism platforms.

Key initiatives include promoting adventure tourism, spiritual circuits, farm tourism, and wine tourism.

“Local communities will be encouraged to participate in tourism activities through homestays, handicrafts, and rural tourism ventures, fostering employment opportunities and strengthening local economies,” Sona said. “Sustainable and responsible tourism practices will be prioritized to minimize the ecological impact of tourism activities,” he added.

The policy will promote farm and agro-tourism through farm stays and organic farming experiences. Wine tourism will be developed through fruit-based wines, including kiwi, persimmon, and guava. Spiritual and pilgrimage tourism circuits will link major monasteries and religious sites. Adventure and eco-tourism activities such as trekking, rafting, paragliding, and wildlife tourism will be expanded, ensuring community involvement. Hot springs and wellness tourism will also be developed with eco-wellness retreats, traditional healing therapies, and AYUSH-based naturopathy centers.

“The implementation of these policies is expected to generate significant employment opportunities across multiple sectors,” Sona said, adding that direct employment will be created in hotels, homestays, resorts, transport, and adventure tourism, while indirect employment will benefit agriculture, handicrafts, food processing, and event management industries.

The Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Policy aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by fostering self-reliance through local skill development and entrepreneurship. “Training programs for tourism guides and hospitality professionals will be introduced, and indigenous tourism start-ups and handicraft industries will receive government support,” Sona said.