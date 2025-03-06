Surgery performed on an injured hornbill

SEIJOSA, 5 Mar: An orthopedic surgery was successfully performed on an injured wreathed hornbill at Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) here in Pakke Kessang district.

The hornbill had suffered a compound fracture on its right radius and ulna bones, likely caused by a traumatic injury.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Panjit Basumatary from Wildlife Trust of India and veterinary officer Dr. Nido Tayo.

The bird is now under the care of the CBRC team.

The injured adult female bird was rescued from Darlong village here in the Pakke Kessang district on 26 February. A villager, Lalung Wahgey spotted the injured bird and promptly informed range forest officer Singku Maga, who coordinated the rescue operation from the PTR.

Head of the CBRC Dr. Basumatary said, “We are trying to give all possible efforts during her post-operative care and to make it healthy in our care. Once fully recovered, the bird will be released back into the wild.”

Satyaprakash Singh, project leader and zoo operator for CBRC, Pakke Tiger Reserve stated, “The rescue and treatment of the Wreathed Hornbill exemplify our commitment to wildlife conservation. Pakke Tiger Reserve, along with our dedicated team of CBRC continues to play a crucial role in protecting endangered species. This incident also highlights the importance of community participation in conservation efforts.”

“Our goal is to ensure the bird makes a full recovery and returns to its natural habitat, contributing to the ecological balance of the region.”

Wreathed hornbill is listed as vulnerable in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is protected under Schedule I of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

However, it faces threats from hunting and habitat loss due to logging, cultivation and settlements. Males have a rufous-coloured head and crown with a yellow gular pouch, whereas females have blue-colored gular pouches, while their head and neck are black. This species is found in the forested hills of north-eastern India as well as South and Southeast Asia.