Dr Anshu Jamsenpa: Mountaineer, adventure seeker, motivational speaker

[ Prem Chetry ]

Dr Anshu Jamsenpa’s name has been recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records for climbing Mt Everest twice in five days.

Jamsenpa, a mother of two children, hailing from Bomdila in West Kameng district, is by profession a mountaineer, adventure trainer and motivational speaker. Apart from various parts of the country, she has travelled to the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Holland, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan.

When asked about the initial challenges she faced, she narrated, “In the beginning, the journey was far from easy. Financial challenges were a major hurdle. My children were small, and there were moments when nobody believed in me. I had to endure mental, emotional, and financial struggles. Doubts and hardships tested my determination, but I never gave up.”

She said that through all those odds, the most significant pillars of her strength were “my husband Tsering Wange, and my children. Their unwavering support, love, and belief in me kept me going. They stood by me during the toughest times, reminding me why I started in the first place. Their encouragement gave me the courage to push forward, overcome obstacles, and achieve what once seemed impossible.”

“Achieving milestones like scaling Mt Everest was just the beginning. I firmly believe that there is always more to do, more to give back, and more to achieve, and my next goal is to empower the youths and women of our state by training them in mountaineering and adventure sports,” she said.

She has already trained more than 15,000 youths and women, and wants to give back to the society, saying, “By equipping youths with the right skills, discipline, and confidence, I want to create a new generation of explorers and leaders who will bring global recognition to our state. Adventure is not just about reaching the peak – it’s about breaking barriers and inspiring others to dream big.”

In her message to women, she said that “a perfect woman is not defined by society’s expectations but by her own strength, wisdom, and determination. To all women – embrace your uniqueness, nurture your dreams, and never let anyone limit your potential.”

She also said to women that “you are the backbone of your family, a force in society, and a pillar of the nation. Educate yourself, take charge of your health, and stand up for what is right. Balance is not about doing everything but about prioritising what truly matters to you.”

“Your contribution – whether as a professional, a caregiver, a leader, or a change-maker – shapes the future. Believe in yourself, uplift others, and keep breaking barriers. The world needs strong, fearless women like you,” she added.

Her determination and perseverance yielded her the three highest recognitions – the Padma Shri Award, the Guinness Book of World Records, and the Tenzin Norgay National Adventure Award.

She holds a world record, a national record, and numerous other mountaineering and adventure sports achievements. She is the only person from the state whose name and achievement are inscribed in both the Guinness Book of World Records and the Limca Book of Records.

Dr Anshu Jamsenpa has dedicatedly and consistently worked in the field of mountaineering for over a decade. She has summited 15 major mountain peaks within India and abroad and has inspired scores of mountaineers and adventurers.

She was conferred the prestigious First Lady Award by the then president of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 20 January, 2018. She also received the state gold medal for mountaineering and adventure sports on 20 February, 2012; the Tourism Icon of the Year Award from the state on 31 January, 2017; the National Fellowship of KK Handique State Open University from the then governor of Assam Dr Jagdish Mukhi at Guwahati on 11 December, 2017; the ICC Sports Excellence Award from the then union DoNER minister Pawang Singh Gothewar at Dibrugarh on 22 November, 2013; the Woman Achiever of the Year on 1 June, 2012 from the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Guwahati; the CNN-IBN Young Indian Leader Award on 30 June, 2011 from minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia; and the Adventurer of the Year Award in Srinagar on 12 September from J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Apart from these awards and recognitions, she had been brand ambassador, and has held many important posts at state and national levels.