Rationalisation of teachers’ transfer one of the biggest challenges: Sona

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that rationalisation of teachers’ transfer and posting is one of the biggest challenges in reforming the education department.

The minister said this while submitting a roadmap on the education scenario on the floor of the House, adding that “due to lack of political will and excessive political interference, teachers’ transfer and posting have significantly affected the education scenario.”

Sona lamented that in spite of political consensus in the Assembly for non-interference in transfer and posting of teachers, many legislators are interfering in the matter.

“We lack political will. We should not have double standards as elected representatives. We should not be kind of acting the line of hypocrisy. We must be what we are; we must do what we commit,” said Sona, appealing to the legislators to cooperate with the department for reformation.

The minister’s roadmap broadly emphasised on four pillars: strengthening competency-based learning; enhancing teacher and system officials’ capacities; improving educational infrastructures; and four-tier robust governance mechanism.

Sona underscored that “flaw in the foundational and elementary level is the root cause of the deteriorating education system.”

He further informed that the roadmap of the education scenario greatly emphasises on mitigating the fundamental flaws, and that the government is committed to reform the education department.

“The roadmap itself is testament to how serious the government is to bring change in the education system,” Sona added.

“We did not hesitate to make it (fundamental flaws) public. We tried to bring each aspect of education. It’s not time for transformation; it’s time for metamorphosis. The deadline amuses me,” he added.

He also clarified that the government is not closing schools but merging the schools to reform the education scenario.

On infrastructure, he added that “land possession certificates and boundary walls are given priority to establish merger of schools, and no school will be left out, irrespective of political affiliation of the area and constituency.”

He further informed that the roadmap emphasises on teachers’ training to make teachers skilful and updated.

Quotes of the day

# Itna important topic mein koi baat nei kar rha hai: Speaker Tesam Pongte on Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

# English subject ko apna local mein pada rha hai. Ese kese education barega: Tangwang Wangham, commenting on the education scenario report.

# What is difference between in-charge AE and functional AE?: Hayeng Mangfi

# Hum vikas chata hai, udyog chata hai, lekin saat hi saat mein swasth be chata hai: Ninong Ering on establishment of Ferro Steel Industry in Niglok, Pasighat.

# Jish ke liye manga tha genuiness mein, usko nei mila: Laisam Simai on proposed establishment of Sainik School in TCL region.

# I said mein jab saff karne jaunga mein kud be ganda ho sakta hoon, itna jada gandgi hai: PD Sona on cleaning education system.