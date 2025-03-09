APSLSA organises National lok adalats

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Over 265 cases, both pre-litigation and pending, were disposed of and a total settlement amount of Rs 1,41,02,096 realised during national lok adalats organised at various subordinate courts of the state by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) on Saturday.

The lok adalats were held at the district & sessions courts in Bomdila, Aalo, and Yupia, the additional district & sessions court in Basar, the courts of chief judicial magistrates in Daporijo, Roing, Pasighat, Changlang, Bomdila, Seppa, Ziro, Aalo, and Yupia, and the courts of the judicial magistrate first-class in Yupia, Khonsa, Pangin, Longding, Palin, Hawai, and Yingkiong, the APSLSA informed in a release.