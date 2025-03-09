Itanagar police donate fans to school

GANGA, 8 Mar: The Itanagar police department, under the leadership of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, facilitated the donation of 25 ceiling fans to the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Ganga Basti through the Chimpu police station team.

“This initiative stemmed from the Police Ajin boxes – a citizen-friendly outreach programme set up at various locations to encourage public participation in governance.

A student from GHSS, Ganga Basti, used this platform to highlight the difficulties faced by students during the summer due to inadequate ventilation in classrooms,” the police informed in a release.

“Acting swiftly on the request, the Chimpu PS team, through its Samvad community outreach programme, mobilised support from local stakeholders. Two shopkeepers from Chimpu market came forward and voluntarily contributed 25 ceiling fans, which were formally handed over to the school authorities in the presence of students,” the police said.

The Itanagar police encouraged citizens to “actively engage in community-driven programmes and utilise platforms like Police Ajin boxes to voice their concerns.”