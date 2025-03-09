Weapon training for PTR frontline staff

TIPPI, 8 Mar: The annual weapon training programme for the frontline staff of the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) was conducted here in West Kameng district on Friday, under the guidance of PTR DFO Satyaprakash Singh.

The training aimed to enhance the skills of the forest guards, ensuring that they are well-equipped to protect the forest and the wildlife of the PTR.

The training covered essential topics such as firearm maintenance, proper cleaning and upkeep of guns, as well as the execution of drills.

The highlight of the day was a shooting trial and accuracy competition, where participants demonstrated their proficiency with .315 rifles.

Sangkoli Delusow from Khellong forest division stood first in the shooting competition. Pema Wangdi Thungon from the Tippi wildlife range and Kanga Tok from the Rilloh wildlife range won the 2nd and the 3rd position, respectively.

All three toppers were awarded prizes.

The resource persons of the training programme included Satyaprakash Singh, Khellong Forest Division ACF Amarjeet Kujur, two trainers from the ITBP, ASI Gopal Singh, and Constable Upendra Yadav.

A total of 81 participants, including frontline staffers from the Tippi, Seijosa, Rilloh, and Khellong divisions took part in the training.