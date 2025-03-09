Integrated fish farming tech launched at KVK

PAMPOLI, 8 Mar: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), in collaboration with the East Kameng KVK, introduced a sustainable agricultural programme named ‘Integrated fish farming technology to boost rural economy and nutritional security in East Kameng district’ here on Saturday to directly benefit 60 farmers.

As climate change increasingly threatens traditional farming, this approach will enhance resource efficiency and resilience in farming operations through diverse agricultural practices.

By integrating various components, like crops, livestock and agroforestry, it will reduce vulnerability to climate impacts, promote sustainability, and ensure stable livelihoods for farmers.

The inauguration event included a farmers’ meet with over 35 participants and marked the beginning of training programmes aimed at enhancing the farmers’ skills and knowledge.

Present on the occasion were NABARD Regional Office General Manager Damodar Mishra, DDM Talung Taloh, fishery scientist VK Mishra, and other KVK officials.

Speaking on the significance of integrated farming, Mishra said that “embracing climate-resilient practices is not merely an option but a necessity for safeguarding our agricultural systems and ensuring the wellbeing of farming communities.”

He also sensitised the gathering to the NABARD’s initiatives to benefit rural folks.