W/Siang KVK organises prog to mark IWD

BASAR, 8 Mar: The West Siang KVK organised a programme here in Leparada district to mark the International Women’s Day (IWD) on Saturday.

The programme commenced with KVK in-charge Dr K Suraj outlining the women empowerment programmes under different state- and central government-sponsored schemes, their success and impacts.

Agricultural extension scientist Dr Praveen Kumar spoke on “the upcoming issues and initiatives for women empowerment across the globe,” and motivated women farmers to develop leadership skills and to gear their families, their community and the society towards development, the KVK informed in a release.

Fruit science expert Akshay encouraged women farmer’s to achieve more in their respective endeavours. “With self-belief and confidence, everything becomes achievable, but we should have patience till we get success,” he said.

In the second session, the KVK organised live telecast of the Krishi Choupal programme, which was broadcast on DD Kisan Channel.

Krishi Choupal is a farmer-centric event aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture practices, providing information on new farming technologies, and improving farmers’ livelihoods through farmer-scientist interface.