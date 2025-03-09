Rural haat inaugurated

PAKRO, 8 Mar: The NABARD’s Itanagar-based Regional Office General Manager Damodar Mishra inaugurated a NABARD-sponsored rural haat in Pakro village in Pakke-Kessang district on Saturday, in the presence of NABARD DDM Talung Taloh, an ArSRLM team, the GPC, and members of the Pakro PLF.

The PLF members thanked the NABARD for its support in establishing the rural haat, and emphasised the positive impact the platform would have on rural women SHG members, providing them with valuable market opportunities to sell their produce.

Mishra in his address highlighted the NABARD’s “outcome-based project objectives and convergence with other stakeholders.”

Taloh presented a brief on the NABARD’s interventions in the district, and said that the NABARD has supported micro- entrepreneurship development programme on bakery and pickle-making in Pakke-Kessang, in collaborated with the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship.

The inauguration also featured showcasing of products by women SHG members, including fresh kitchen-garden vegetables, millet-based items, garments, bamboo-based handicrafts, and more.