Resonance 2024-2025 concludes at SCCZ

ZIRO, 8 Mar: The annual art, literature, cultural, sports, and games festival, Resonance 2024-2025, of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ), concluded here on Saturday.

Organized collaboratively by the St Claret Art & Literary Endeavour (SCALE) and the Sports and Games Association (SAGA), the fest showcased diverse talents and fostered community spirit among the students.

Team Lohit, under the leadership of Tamuk Jumi and Tamo Huto, emerged the overall champion with 252 points, while Team Kameng, led by Duyu Delyang and Boni Juli, secured the second position with 245 points.

This year, the students were grouped into four teams, viz, Lohit, Kameng, Siang and Subansiri. Team Siang was led by Tage Huto and Millo Nanu, and Team Subansiri was led by Engo Tacho and Newlee Natung.

Judia Krangkhawl of Team Kameng was honoured as the individual champion for his outstanding performance across various events.

This year’s festival was uniquely structured in two phases, with the first phase held from 28 to 30 October, 2024, and the second phase from 6 to 8 March, 2025.

A total of 31 events were organised during the annual fest, encompassing a wide array of competitions in art, literature, culture, sports, and games. The festival aimed to promote creativity, foster community spirit through cultural exchange, and provide a platform for emerging talents in various domains.