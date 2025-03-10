Bamboosa Library team attends NERIE festival in Shillong

TEZU, 9 Mar: Bamboosa Library junior volunteers Anushka Kumari (GHSS No 1, Tezu) and Arpita Ram (Police Welfare School) represented Lohit district at the ‘Festival of nurturing young minds’, organised by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) in Shillong, Meghalaya, from 5-7 March.

They were among 300 students from four states selected for the festival, an event targeted to stimulate creativity, learning curiosity, scientific thinking and self-confidence among adolescent students of Classes8 and 9 from the Northeast.