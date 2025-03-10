Crossbred piglets distributed to youths

LONGDING, 9 Mar: The Longding KVK distributed 90 crossbred piglets, along with feeds and vitamin mineral mixture, to 30 tribal youths under the Tribal Sub-Plan here on Saturday.

KVK Animal Science Assistant Chief Technical Officer Dr Tilling Tayo advised the beneficiaries not to abruptly change the feeds and shift to locally available feed resources.

“Local feeds are advisable, but slow introduction is required in pig feeds. Since piglets supplied from farm are maintained under concentrate feeds, sudden change of feed from concentrate to local feed may cause gastric upset, which may result in diarrhoea and may lead to mortality,” he said.