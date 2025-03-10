Career counselling prog organised

SEPPA, 9 Mar: The East Kameng district police, in partnership with Yuva Drishti, recently organised a career counselling programme here for police personnel preparing for competitive exams.

The initiative, led by Seppa DSP Mibom Yirang and Sawa CO Yomgam Marde, aimed to support the district’s young, educated and ambitious officers in pursuing their career goals despite the challenges posed by their demanding duties.

The session addressed the guidance gap that many police personnel face, especially those eager to further their education or enter competitive exams but are hindered by long working hours and lack of direction.

“Our officers are determined and highly educated, but their work schedules make it difficult to pursue further aspirations. This initiative aims to help them navigate those challenges and achieve their goals. A proper exam will be conducted, and selected personnel will be added to a WhatsApp group where they will receive continuous guidance and support for their exam preparation,” said Marde.

“This is an opportunity to ensure that our officers have the necessary guidance and resources to succeed in both their professional duties and personal aspirations,” Yirang said.

The participating police personnel received expert guidance in effective study techniques, time management, and strategies for competitive exams.