IWD celebrated in Ruksin, Tezu

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 9 Mar: The Dumdeng Gumin Model Cluster Level Federation, working under the Ruksin Block Mission Management Unit (ArSRLM) celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Attending the celebration, Ruksin ADO Topy Nyodu highlighted the significance of celebrating the IWD and urged the women SHG members to know their rights and take active role in social transformation.

Veterinary Officer Dr Yangki Tayeng spoke on women empowerment.

Ruksin PS OC Igel Lollen spoke on the POCSO and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Acts, and advised the women to report such cases to the law enforcing authority.

ArSRLM Block Mission Unit Farm Manager Oyi Jamoh administered the pledge for gender equality to the participants.

Block Mission Manager Sange Khochy, and Cluster Level Federation president Onung Padung also spoke.

In Lohit HQ Tezu, Indira Gandhi Government College Assistant Professor Dr Goken Geyi released her poetry book Mr Blue Sky and the White Dove at Bamboosa Library on Saturday as part of the IWD celebration.

In her address to the students and library volunteers, she said, “Education is the best weapon to protect yourself. Hence, reading and writing are essential for all of us.”

During an interactive session, Dr Geyi exhorted the participants to “do self-assessments and evaluation of your day to day lives and develop contentment and intrinsic happiness. Be yourself. Don’t keep comparing with what others have, but look within – and you realise you have many good things yourself.”