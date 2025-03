The Women’s Cell of Don Bosco College (DBC) organised a free sanitary napkin distribution drive at BPL Colony in Jollang on Saturday as part of the International Women’s Day celebration. The initiative, conducted by DBC Women’s Cell chairperson Jasmine Kimsing and students of the college, was aimed at supporting underprivileged women by distributing free sanitary napkins and educating them on the importance of menstrual health and hygiene.