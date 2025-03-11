DCM presents Rs 966.65 cr deficit budget

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Monday presented a Rs 966.65 crore deficit budget for the 2025-26 financial year in the state Assembly.

The budget revolved around four major pillars: ‘investing in people’, ‘investing in infrastructure’, ‘investing in the economy’, and ‘investing in innovation’.

“In line with the union budget, I envision this budget around the principles of a Viksit Arunachal, where we have zero poverty, 100% quality school education, and access to high-quality, affordable and comprehensive healthcare,” the DCM said.

Declaring the budget ‘Year of Human Capital’, Mein said that the 2025-26 budget estimates (BE) have been estimated at Rs 39842.23 crore, which is 11.16 percent more than BE 2024-25.

In the Budget Estimates (BE) of FY 2025-26, we have estimated revenue receipts at Rs 34,544.07 Cr and capital receipts at Rs 5,298.16 Cr making total receipts of Rs 39,842.23 Cr, against total estimated receipts of Rs 35,840.79 Cr in BE 2024-25, an increase of 11.16%, which comes to Rs 4,001.44 Cr,” Mein said in his budget speech.

He said that the budget projects the state’s share of central taxes at Rs 24,992.35 crore, an increase of 16.61 per cent over the last financial year’s estimate. This aligns with the state’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Arunachal,’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition, the government projected the state’s own tax revenue at Rs 3,395.64 Cr and non-tax revenues at Rs 1,212.08 Cr, totalling Rs 4,607.72 Cr during 2025-26 which is 15 per cent more than last fiscal’s estimate, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He laid out the plan for investment of Rs 3,666 crore in the health sector over the next three years “for upgradation and expansion of existing hospitals and health facilities and establishment of a well-equipped de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in the Itanagar Capital Region.”

The outlay includes establishment of an institute of pharmaceutical sciences in Seijosa (Pakke-Kessang), with an outlay of Rs 124.50 crore, and establishment of a food testing laboratory with Rs 369 crore.

To revolutionise the education sector under ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal-2029’ and to facilitate full-fledged implementation of the NEP-2020, the DCM announced Rs 3,000 crore to revamp the education sector. The outlay also covers construction and upgradation of government colleges and government engineering colleges.

The power sector got a major boost of Rs 2,000 crore under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Power Development Programme for expansion and modernisation of the power sector.

“For upgrading our transmission and distribution infrastructure, and undertaking ‘loss reduction works’ with an outlay of Rs 788 crore and smart metering works covering all households in the state with an outlay of Rs 182 crore,” the DCM announced.

In connectivity, Mein proposed a new chief minister’s state rural roads development programme for upgrading and construction of rural roads and bridges not covered under the PMGSY, with Rs 2,000 crore.

“This would be of paramount importance to achieve our goal of ensuring connectivity to all unconnected villages by 2029,” the DCM stated.

In the agri-allied sector, the DCM announced a total allocation of Rs 1,112 crore.

“Our focus on development, as we are presenting in this budget, aligns perfectly with this year’s union budget’s nine priorities, as well. Be it our Aatmanirbhar schemes or our saturation approach to facilitate all our ‘annadatas’ (farmers), we are continuously aiming for ‘productivity and resilience in agriculture’,” he said.

“Our efforts to facilitate our youths, indigenous population, women and the vulnerable groups and enhancement of social security nets are a testament to our resolve for inclusive human resource development and social justice. Together, these priorities align with our budget pillar of healthy human resource,” the DCM said.

“Towards our next pillar of ‘vibrant economy’, our focus on industrialisation and skill development mirrors the union budget priorities on manufacturing and services and employment and skilling.

“Through this budget and the Reforms 3.0 journey, we aim to lay the foundations for building a Viksit Arunachal by 2047 – an Arunachal where there is no limit to dreams of our youths, our Amrit Peedhi,” stated the DCM.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to the principles of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, and sabka prayas’, ensuring that our collective efforts pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all,” he said while reiterating the unwavering commitment of the government to the people of the state.

The DCM also announced enhancement in monthly wages for all 35,674 contingent employees, ALCs and casual labourers serving under the state government.

For unskilled workers:

# 0-5 years of service: Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000

# 5-10 years of service: Rs 13,000 to Rs 19,000

# 10-15 years of service: Rs 14,000 to Rs 20,000

# 15-20 years of service: Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000

# 20-25 years of service: Rs 18,000 to Rs 24,000

# Over 25 years of service: New bracket of Rs 30,000

For skilled workers:

# 0-5 years of service: Rs 13,000 to Rs 19,000

# 5-10 years of service: Rs 14,000 to Rs 20,000

# 10-15 years of service: Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000

# 15-20 years of service: Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000

# 20-25 years of service: Rs 19,000 to Rs 25,000

# Over 25 years of service: New bracket of Rs 31,000

This enhancement will be effective from 1 April, 2025.

“I am pleased to announce the Arunachal Karmayogi Samman Nidhi for an amount of Rs 3 lakhs. This initiative showcases our commitment to improve the socioeconomic wellbeing of our workforce and providing a conducive and motivated dignified ecosystem,” the DCM added.

The budget saw an increase in MLALAD funds from the existing Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore per constituency.

Quotes of the day

# We promise only what we can deliver and deliver what we promise: DCM Chowna Mein in budget speech.

# Apna apna basti mein kheti hona hai: Hayeng Mangfi, participating in short duration discussion.

# Our flood situation is much more serious than other places: Oken Tayeng on Siang flood.

# Har ek jagah mein irrigation ka jaroori hai lekin funding kamti hai: WRD Minister Biyuram Wahge.

# In between Naharlagun bridge and Yupia trijunction road ko abhi tak kuch nahi hua, halaki wahape private party apna land development jaroor kar raha hain: Pani Taram on flyover construction in Naharlagun.

# Humlog jab us road pe travel karta hain (Package B) jitna bhi acha kaam kia wala sab minus ho jata hain… public toh gussa kyun nahin hoga, humlog sarkar chalane wala khud bhi gussa hota hain: CM Pema Khandu on NH 415 Package B.