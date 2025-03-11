Joint team destroys opium cultivation

[ Bengia Ajum ]

CHANGLANG, 10 Mar: In a major crackdown on illicit opium cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border, a joint team comprising members of the district administration, the Arunachal Pradesh Police, the Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force destroyed 3 hectares of opium cultivation on Monday near Longvi village in Changlang district.

The village and the area where opium cultivation was destroyed are situated near the Indo-Myanmar border, and the portion of the village area lies on the Myanmar side. The team destroyed the illegal cultivation on the Indian side.

The team had to trek for 3.5 hours to reach the cultivation site. They started trekking toward the site at 6 am, passing through the dense forest and mountainous terrain to reach the cultivation site.

As per sources, the illicit opium cultivation was reportedly done by Myanmarese nationals as the border is porous in the area. It took the team a whole day to destroy the entire cultivation site, and by evening.

Meanwhile, the Changlang district administration has reiterated its commitment to curbing illegal drug cultivation and trafficking in the region. Further, the authorities emphasised the importance of community cooperation in maintaining security along the border areas and called upon the people to cooperate with the authorities to keep the border areas safe.